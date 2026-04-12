The Eagles had generally been the better team but, in a match of few chances, trailed until late on against a physically robust visiting side.

But on 80 minutes, a fine team move – finished off by second-half substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta – sparked hopes of a second win at Selhurst Park in the space of three days.

And when Jefferson Lerma was fouled inside the box five minutes into injury time, up stepped Mateta again to – with an emphatic penalty kick – bury the ball beyond Aaron Ramsdale and secure three points for his side.

The win was Palace’s first Premier League win after trailing at half-time since 18th October 2022 (against Wolverhampton Wanderers – 35 such games ago).

“I just pass the congratulations forward to the players, to the team,” the Manager told his post-match press conference. “For me, it was a massive performance today, not just regarding football, also psychologically.

“It was really a very tight first-half, not many chances. Then there was one situation, they went 1-0 up straight before half-time. Then coming back against a team like Newcastle, giving them two shots in the entire second-half… you know how difficult it is with all their pace and how good they are in transitions.

“We needed to play forward and create chances. It was just really great to watch. It’s always, but today and it was the same on Thursday, it's a massive team win.

“Again, a great impact from the bench. It was the plan to rotate a little bit, having fresh legs. In the end, I think it's the same: we deserved to win. We could have equalised with Jeff Lerma’s header and defended really well again.

"A great three points.”