Jean-Philippe Mateta got the Eagles off to a dream start at the Emirates Stadium by striking in the opening minutes, but a raft of changes from Arsenal at half-time turned the tie on its head.

Gabriel Jesus’ second-half hat-trick eventually saw Arsenal through to the semi-finals – despite Eddie Nketiah’s header giving Palace a measure of late hope.

“Absolutely [it was a disappointing result],” the manager said. “Especially when we scored two goals here at the Emirates – it should have been at least a [draw and therefore a] penalty shoot-out.

“But we weren't good enough. We are self-critical. I think we didn't perform at our best level. I mentioned it before at the press conference: we needed to perform at our best level to take the win.

“We missed several percentages. Out of possession, several percentages. In possession, we lost the ball too easily, too quick, and then the pressure increased. Also in defence, it was sometimes half-pressure, half being in shape, and then Arsenal are too good, so that's a little bit frustrating today.

“But the players tried everything. Even when we were 1-3 down, we came back. And at the end, maybe with a lucky goal from a set play or something, we would have gone into the penalty shoot-out. But I think today we have to accept that Arsenal were the better team.

“They had too much possession in our half, in the final third, and then it's just a question of time with their quality. We knew with all their quality that they could score a goal. We gave them too many chances because we were too passive. They were too long in our final third.

“I know it's not too easy because they moved the ball quite quickly, but this is what we have to improve on Saturday [when Palace host Arsenal], and then it's possible [to win].

“The positive thing is that scoring two here is not too easy. Not many teams score two at the Emirates – this is good. But the whole team performance we will try, and I know all the players, will try to improve, to get the win at home.

“I think after having the lead, we showed a little bit too much respect. I told the players I know all of them, and I would never demand something they couldn't do. They tried everything, but I could feel it was not this 100% conviction and courage that we needed to take the win.”

Glasner was pleased however to hand 18-year-old Caleb Kporha a first competitive start in a Crystal Palace shirt, saying: “[He’s been working] very hard – that’s why he started today.

“He had the yellow card and it was not too easy playing against [Leandro] Trossard, a great player with all his pace – but it's very positive for him.

“And also thanks to our fans [for their] great support today. It was great. They pushed us, especially at the end. We could feel like maybe something was possible.

“But we didn't get this 3-3 [goal]. It would have been amazing shooting the penalties, hopefully in front of our fans.

“But it’s okay. We have to try in the FA Cup, and then let's see where we go.”