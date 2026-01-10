Palace fell to a defeat to the non-league side, ranked 117 places below in the football pyramid, after two goals either side of the interval with Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts on target.

Yéremy Pino set up a grandstand finish with a late free-kick but it was not to be for the holders.

Glasner told Palace TV: "It's embarrassing. I've no explanation for what I've seen today. No excuse. It's really crazy, after experiencing the win in the FA Cup [last season] and now losing here.

"But congratulations to Macclesfield.

"I'm sorry we couldn't give them anything back today. At the end [full-time], the pitch was full of fans and people. Everybody just went into the dressing room.

"Everybody is disappointed. Players are frustrated. We didn't show up. We're sorry for that. I hope you can understand it.

"You, the fans and we all, are really disappointed.

"We will make a few changes and we will start again next week. Thanks for your support."