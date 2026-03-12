Oliver Glasner rued Crystal Palace’s missed chances – particularly in the first-half – against AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles will go into next week’s second leg of the UEFA Conference League Round of 16 tie looking to score their first goal in three meetings with the Cypriot side this season.
Palace did create plenty of opportunities to do so, particularly in the first-half, but fell short against a determined AEK Larnaca defence which has now, impressively, kept six clean sheets in seven matches in the Conference League this season.
With Larnaca goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerović in particularly inspired form – particularly when keeping out Evann Guessand and Tyrick Mitchell’s efforts from close range inside the first 45 minutes – Glasner knows the Eagles will need greater accuracy in the decisive second leg in Cyprus next week.
The Manager surmised: “I think the performance was absolutely okay. Maybe it was not a top, top performance, but it was okay. We had enough chances to win the game.
“We were very well organised – we didn't give them the transitions that they were waiting for. We knew that it's not so easy to create chances and score goals – it was Larnaca’s seventh game now in the Conference League, and they’ve just conceded one goal.
“I think we had opportunities to score at least two. But also, credit to their keeper, especially in the first-half, two big saves.
“One was against the keeper and we had a free finish, I think, from five, six yards. Of course, twice it looked like we hit the keeper straight on, and therefore we needed more accuracy.
“It’s the first leg, so the decision will be taken in Cyprus.”
Blustery conditions also played their part at Selhurst Park, particularly kicking against the wind after half-time, with Glasner noting: “We were very dominant, but in set plays it was not so easy with the wind.
“And also credit to them [Larnaca], because we were very often in dangerous areas with good crosses, but there was a leg ahead, a body in between – and if nobody was in between, the keeper was there.
“We will play the third game against them – and it's time to score.
“Maybe we have to change a few things. On the other side, again, I think it was 12 to one shot, and it was clear if a team just conceded one in the group stage, then they wouldn’t concede three or four against us.”
Glasner is expecting to adapt his approach heading into the second leg, with Larnaca having a new face in the dugout tonight – the match falling just two days after the arrival of Javi Rozada.
“It's being patient and going to Larnaca, learning from this game,” Palace’s Manager said of the second leg.
“We didn't know how the new Manager would play, but he played the same style as in the first game and I expect him playing the same way, so maybe we have to adapt a little bit.
“It’s now to try to find areas where we can create overloads. I think we did well with Brennan Johnson in the second-half, having a few good crosses, breaking the lines, and the same as the first-half.
“In the end, if you have three clear chances – we had three clear today – then score one, and you win. We couldn't do this today – so it’s time in Cyprus.”