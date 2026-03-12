The Eagles will go into next week’s second leg of the UEFA Conference League Round of 16 tie looking to score their first goal in three meetings with the Cypriot side this season.

Palace did create plenty of opportunities to do so, particularly in the first-half, but fell short against a determined AEK Larnaca defence which has now, impressively, kept six clean sheets in seven matches in the Conference League this season.

With Larnaca goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerović in particularly inspired form – particularly when keeping out Evann Guessand and Tyrick Mitchell’s efforts from close range inside the first 45 minutes – Glasner knows the Eagles will need greater accuracy in the decisive second leg in Cyprus next week.

The Manager surmised: “I think the performance was absolutely okay. Maybe it was not a top, top performance, but it was okay. We had enough chances to win the game.

“We were very well organised – we didn't give them the transitions that they were waiting for. We knew that it's not so easy to create chances and score goals – it was Larnaca’s seventh game now in the Conference League, and they’ve just conceded one goal.

“I think we had opportunities to score at least two. But also, credit to their keeper, especially in the first-half, two big saves.

“One was against the keeper and we had a free finish, I think, from five, six yards. Of course, twice it looked like we hit the keeper straight on, and therefore we needed more accuracy.

“It’s the first leg, so the decision will be taken in Cyprus.”