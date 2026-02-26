The Eagles were on top throughout Thursday night’s victory over the Bosnian champions, having gone into the second leg at Selhurst Park level following a 1-1 draw away last week.

But goals from Maxence Lacroix and Evann Guessand at the end of the first and second half respectively powered Palace to a 3-1 aggregate win in the tie – our first-ever major European knockout contest – and sealed a place in the UEFA Conference League Round of 16.

“A good win – an important win,” was Glasner’s assessment of the display. “It's a clinical win.

“I think we learned the lessons from the away game, being more balanced and more patient. I think we controlled the game and just waited for the moments.

“We could have taken the lead a little bit earlier. Twice we were a little bit unlucky, two deflected balls, I think, from Evann Guessand and Daichi Kamada.

“Then, a good set-play, a good free-kick. And then we said at half-time ‘let's keep the ball speed high and stick to the plan.’ Then, there would be moments when they would be more open and wait for the situations.

“We could have decided the game a bit earlier, it took us into the stoppage time and then Evann Guessand decided the game. A second home win, back-to-back win at home, second clean sheet – a very good win.”