Tottenham made eight changes from the side which started their Europa League semi-final win over Bodø/Glimt on Thursday evening – but Glasner outlined that Ange Postecoglou’s full squad will still have been drilled with the same methods.

“We didn't know what they would be doing in their attack,” Glasner said. “Then [Dejan] Kulusevski started as a striker, but then he was injured. But we expected the back four. Also here, we expected Archie Gray as a right full-back and not Pedro Porro.

“So at the end, it's like when we play, you can make a few changes, but the style of playing will be the same. This is what you train daily with the players, so it's just to use the space they are offering. It's just to defend very, very compact and very concentrated, very aggressive.

“When we do this, and this is what we showed, then we can really perform on a very high level, especially in the first-half, creating so many chances. Because they play a very high line, we knew when we find the runners on the opposite side, then we will have our chances and this is how we score the goals. So really, good performance.”

Palace head into the FA Cup Final unbeaten in their last five matches and having now recorded – for a second season in a row – a club-record 49 Premier League points, but this time with two matches left to play.

Glasner said: “We spoke really quite often. We didn't speak about the Final and about City, but we spoke about our preparation, and the best preparation is confidence, because we can't change our way of playing. Within four or five days, it's just impossible.

“And when you get results, when you get performances, when you always see we can score goals, we can create chances, we can have a clean sheet now again, this gives us confidence and belief for the Final.

“This is the best preparation we can have at the moment. Everything worked how we wanted it, and now it's to prepare in the best way, and this is what we will do.”