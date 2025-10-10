The month saw the Eagles extend an eventual club-record unbeaten run, registering two wins and a draw in the league, as our strong start to 2025/26 continued.

Palace started September with a draw against high-flying Sunderland, before an excellent away win at London rivals West Ham.

Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell, a stunning volley which was later nominated for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month, earned the three points.

But the best was yet to come in our next league fixture. Both Palace and Liverpool came into the meeting unbeaten, but Eddie Nketiah’s dramatic 97th-minute winner capped a memorable afternoon at Selhurst Park.

It meant Palace were the last unbeaten team in the league and equalled the club’s longest-ever unbeaten run in all competitions, which was later overtaken, thanks to the Conference League win over Dynamo Kyiv.

This marks the first time Glasner has won the award after he was previously nominated in February 2025.

It is the second trophy of the week for the manager, following his success at the NIKI awards back in his home country of Austria.

Congratulations, Oliver!