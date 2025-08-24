In a combative match where clear-cut chances proved few and far between, Ismaïla Sarr’s well-taken first-half finish put Palace into the lead shortly before half-time, with Marc Guéhi hitting the post with a header just before the interval.

In the second-half, Forest were arguably the better side, and equalised through Callum Hudson-Odoi before Igor Jesus – similarly in stoppage time – struck the woodwork for the visitors in a period of few opportunities.

The draw means Palace remain unbeaten after four matches in a busy start to 2025/26.

Glasner told his post-match press conference: “I said this to players afterwards, because they were a little bit frustrated. When you have the lead, you also want to win the game, and big credit to the players who are there dealing with the situation.

“The fourth game in two weeks, being unbeaten, and in these four games we played Liverpool, Chelsea and Nottingham [Forest] – three teams from the top seven of last year’s table – so that’s why, really, all credit to the players.

“We know that we can play better football than we did in some parts, especially in the second-half. But we know we will do this.

“It looked like the legs were getting a little bit fatigued, with many players who’d played every single minute [this season]. But the players are dealing well with it and being unbeaten. I also think the draw was a fair result today.”