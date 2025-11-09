A match light on clear-cut chances saw both defences come out on top, with Canvot impressing after coming into the side following an injury to captain Marc Guéhi in midweek.

Canvot lined up in Guéhi’s typical role on the left side of the back three and did well throughout, with Glasner stating in his post-match press conference: “I learned nothing new, because we trust every single player who is in our squad.

“Jaydee replaced Marc one to one in this position and I think he had a very good game. The whole team really defended well today. It was a very intense game, many duels. Brighton have a lot of pace in their attack and we did so well defensively.

“I think our game was like against Alkmaar. Our positioning of the 10s was not on the top level, that's why we couldn't create more on the other side. Also credit to Brighton, they defended very well. They were very aggressive and intense in the duels.

“At the end I think it was a fair result, the draw. It was maybe who gets and takes the lucky punch. Nobody did it. That's why it's a 0-0, and I'm really pleased with the effort from the whole team, with the commitment we showed.

“We know our schedule and it's a good result.”