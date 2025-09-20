After goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta – who converted a rebound after Marc Guéhi’s header from a corner – and Tyrick Mitchell – who rocketed home a fine finish midway through the second-half – secured the victory, maintaining Palace’s unbeaten start to the season, the Manager provided a balanced assessment of the overall performance.
Glasner said in his post-match press conference: “I think we played a very good first half, controlling the game. We had a big chance straight after half-time [when Maxence Lacroix headed against the bar], and then all of a sudden it's 1-1, and the momentum changed. West Ham were better for 15 minutes after the equaliser, but I think then credit to the players that we could turn the momentum again.
“It was a deserved win. We know of T Mitchell. We have to be careful because we are really in a great run. Maybe the only criticism is that we didn't kill the game when we could kill it. This is a little bit the story of this season until now. On the other side, it's good, we're still unbeaten, we have the second away win, so it's all on track.
“I also told the players that when I watch our game, I see many, many positive things, but I still see a lot of potential we have – so it’s good. Now, it's looking forward to one week of training, the first [full] week of training with this squad, and preparing for the Liverpool game.”