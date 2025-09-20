Reflecting on the change in momentum at the start of the second-half, Glasner expanded: “I think the problem was, all of a sudden, we lost so many duels and second balls, because the ball went straight to [Niclas] Füllkrug and [Jarrod] Bowen. They did change their system a little bit – in the first-half they played with a back four, and in the second one of their wingers dropped so that they also had a back five.

“Then we lost the balls too quickly, we lost the duels, and that's why the momentum changed. But then, we were better and more confident with the ball, and we moved the ball again. We know where we have the spaces, we know where we want to start and where we want to end. All of a sudden it worked better, the players found the free player better, and then we played more in their half.

“We had some set-plays, we had good chances, and it was one of them. This was a great situation, passing back to Adam Wharton and then we know that we want these runs into the box. Then Daichi was there and also competing into the header that the ball could drop. And T was there, so we had two players on the far post, JP was in the middle. Then you just increase the chance of getting the second ball in the box, when you have players in there and this is what we did better then.

“We got the confidence back and you could see West Ham got a little bit nervous of course. Again, I think we deserved the win, but we could have done it a little bit easier.

“I praise them so often, I can just repeat it. I think this is the result of our good results, not just for two weeks, but really for months now. The players believe in what we are doing. Football is a game of momentum. I've seen not so many games where it's 90 or 100 minutes always just going into one direction, especially when we play away here at West Ham.

“Then it's just keep calm, defend well, and this is what we're doing really well for months now. It's not so easy to create chances against us, and then we will create chances again. It can be transitions, we move the ball very well in possession, especially into the final third. We found our 10s great, but this is what we will work on, improve our game in the final third, taking right decisions. This decision-making, these clinical passes, this is now what we will hopefully improve.

“It's still the start of the season, so I think we had a good start, and now we will keep working to get better and better.”