The Manager told his post-match press conference: “Their first shot was their first goal. The first game [of the season], playing Liverpool, their first shot, first goal… The reaction was great.

“We played forward, most of the time in their half. We scored the equaliser. Without a chance, we fell 2-1 down, but our reaction was great again.

“In the half-time break we said we'd stick to our plan, stay calm. We knew that we would get a few chances and it'd be okay to score.

"The players had the confidence, had the belief, so I’m really pleased with the performance today. After the 90 minutes, it was a game where both teams were more or less at the same level, and this makes us proud against Liverpool, the champions of the Premier League.”

The victory sparked jubilant celebrations in the West side of Wembley for Palace fans for the third time in three months, and Glasner smiled: “I showed the players a video before we went to Wembley about the happiness of the fans after winning the FA Cup.

"We call it the emotional reward: standing in front of the fans, having this feeling – you can’t buy it with any money in the world.

“The players deserved it today and our fans deserved it in the same way, because they’re always supporting us from the beginning to the end, even when we were down.

"They were always pushing the team forward and it’s a great connection. In the end we all were rewarded – and this is what then stays forever."