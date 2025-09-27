“It’s the emotions,” he smiled in his post-match press conference. “I told the players last time, when we won on penalties, I'm now over 50, they should look after my heart, make it a little bit easier to relax a little bit earlier.

“On the other side, this is why we love football, having this at the end, in front of our fans, in front of the [Holmesdale] stand, it was just so great. I wanted to run to the players, but after five yards I stopped, because I remember I conceded a yellow card once, and I have to pay something for the team, and my wife gets upset with me, so it's the better way!”

Glasner declared the first-half display, which saw Palace dominate Liverpool and deservedly lead through Ismaïla Sarr: "The best half since we [my coaching staff and I] arrived.

"It was just the result, [only] leading by one goal [we could improve]. When you play the champions, you always know they can strike back. Especially when we see their last games, they always scored late goals.

"To be fair, the second-half was immense pressure. We were lucky in a few times, we had Dean [Henderson] in one or two situations.

“What makes me really proud today is we conceded the equaliser in the 90th minute. Very often, the momentum changes and you lose a game. We kept our heads up, played forward and turned the momentum again. We got the game-winner. That makes me really proud of the group.

“Also, when I see Will Hughes wins the first header, Jeff Lerma the second, and Eddie Nketiah scores the goal… three players who came on. That's why it was such a team effort today.

“I'm really proud and delighted about the performance.”