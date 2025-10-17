On being named Premier League Manager of the Month for September and Austrian Coach of the Year…

It’s a great honour. But today was the first time all the players were finally back from international duty.

So, I say thank you to the players and to my staff – because they are the reason I received this award. We cannot achieve anything alone; we can only succeed together as a team. And again, it's the players who have to perform that well.

They have to win all the games. They have to win trophies. Otherwise, it's impossible.

So yes, of course it’s a big honour for me. But all the credit belongs to all of us. I told the players: This is not my award. It’s our award.* That’s how I see it.