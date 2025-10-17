On bouncing back after the end of the unbeaten run…
The most important thing is – don’t talk about the run. Don’t think about it. You always have to win the next game.
It’s like in a casino. If red comes ten times, people think black is more likely – but it’s still a 50/50.
Whether you’ve played 19 games unbeaten, or none, it’s always the same: the next game is the next opportunity.
Now we start again – against Bournemouth. It makes no difference if it would be the 21st game or it's now the first, we can start. It's really to show our performance, to be the best of ourselves and be competitive.
I think we can have 19 games until the end of this year if we qualify for the quarter-final in the Carabao Cup. Then you see how tight the schedule will be in the next two-and-a-half months.
It's 19 games, so it's quite busy. If you ask me on the 1st of January that we are still unbeaten, I would really love it!
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth