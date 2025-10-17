No fewer than 15 senior Palace players were called up by their respective nations over the last fortnight, enjoying a large degree of success with five goals, three assists, two debuts and two World Cup qualifications among them.

Now, with Bournemouth set to visit Selhurst Park for an all-top-six Premier League clash on Saturday, Glasner has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that his squad have returned with a clean bill of health.

The Manager said: “They came back safe and all are doing well.

“I think it went quite how it should be. Almost everyone succeeded. They won games. They had success with their teams. Individuals scored goals, like JP [Mateta] having his first start for France and scoring. Jeff Lerma scored. Yeremy Pino scored. Ismaïla Sarr scored.

“Speaking to them, I think it looks like we have 10, 12, 14 players playing in the World Cup next year. I think that just shows the development of Crystal Palace – not just being internationals and going somewhere, but really playing the big tournaments with your national team and being regular starters there – so it was very positive.

“A few, like Chris Richards, Walter Benitez, Rio Cardines and [Christantus] Uche, they just came back yesterday. They had their only training today. But we have a great mood here at the training ground.

“It's all fine. All players are fit. All are available. We have no injuries at the moment, so fingers crossed that this stays.

“And just in long term, of course, Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucouré [are out], but all others are fit and available.”