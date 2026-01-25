Palace went down 3-1 to Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Sunday but were the better team in the first-half and – after going three goals and a man down early in the second-half – the final 20 minutes as well.

The defeat extended Palace’s winless run to 11 matches in all competitions, but Glasner saw positives to take from the performance.

“I think we played a really good first-half,” the Manager told his post-match press conference. “It's just right now, [we’re missing] the most important part in football: to be ruthless and take your chances and, on the other side, don't make mistakes and give the opposition easy chances.

“That's what we are doing right now. Then, we are one goal down and we make the second mistake, or just one or two or three mistakes in a row, and after 49 minutes, you are 2-0 down, when you feel you’ve played good football and you are in the game.

“Then, you can see that the nerves are not really strong right now. It's completely normal, but on the other side, what I was really pleased with, and what gives me a lot of confidence for the next weeks, is the reaction after being 3-0 down and conceding a red card. It can easily happen that you [then] lose 5 or 6-0. I think all of us have seen this in football.

“But the players really were in the game, made pressure, created chances, scored a goal. Everybody had the feeling, when the 90th minute came, if we score now another one, it could be a draw.

“This reaction from the players gives me a lot of confidence, because I have seen many good things, but it's pretty clear we have to reduce the mistakes that lead to goals and yes, we have to be more ruthless in taking our chances.”