Oliver Glasner says Crystal Palace were missing the most important aspect of winning matches – ruthlessness in front of goal – but was positive about the Eagles’ overall display against Chelsea, particularly their late resurgence.
Palace went down 3-1 to Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Sunday but were the better team in the first-half and – after going three goals and a man down early in the second-half – the final 20 minutes as well.
The defeat extended Palace’s winless run to 11 matches in all competitions, but Glasner saw positives to take from the performance.
“I think we played a really good first-half,” the Manager told his post-match press conference. “It's just right now, [we’re missing] the most important part in football: to be ruthless and take your chances and, on the other side, don't make mistakes and give the opposition easy chances.
“That's what we are doing right now. Then, we are one goal down and we make the second mistake, or just one or two or three mistakes in a row, and after 49 minutes, you are 2-0 down, when you feel you’ve played good football and you are in the game.
“Then, you can see that the nerves are not really strong right now. It's completely normal, but on the other side, what I was really pleased with, and what gives me a lot of confidence for the next weeks, is the reaction after being 3-0 down and conceding a red card. It can easily happen that you [then] lose 5 or 6-0. I think all of us have seen this in football.
“But the players really were in the game, made pressure, created chances, scored a goal. Everybody had the feeling, when the 90th minute came, if we score now another one, it could be a draw.
“This reaction from the players gives me a lot of confidence, because I have seen many good things, but it's pretty clear we have to reduce the mistakes that lead to goals and yes, we have to be more ruthless in taking our chances.”
Glasner added: “For me, there were three parts in the game: the game until the second goal. And then, I don't know, for 15-20 minutes, we lost a lot.
“After the second goal, we lost a little bit of belief. And after the third goal, conceiving the third goal, for me it was more like, ‘now we just play free;. And this will be the message: play free.
“I know it's easy to say, not so easy to do, but I think that's the only solution to see everybody in his best shape again.”
Palace lost Adam Wharton to two yellow cards in quick succession in the second-half, not longer after João Pedro’s effort had bounced off Jaydee Canvot’s leg and up onto his arm before hitting the post – leading to a VAR review, a penalty and their third goal.
“I could now easily blame the referee for a few decisions,” Glasner noted.” I think, yes, [Moises] Caicedo had two fouls in the first half, he just conceded one yellow, Adam had two fouls, he conceded two.
“I've watched back the penalty – it was first on Jaydee’s hip. We were briefed before the season, if the ball touches the body first and then goes to the hand, it's no handball. I've seen that Pedro Neto stamped on Ismaila Sarr. It should have been a red card.
“But, to be honest, for me, it feels wrong to blame the referee for our defeat because the referee won't help us in the future and it's good that he's neutral. The only [people] who can help us is us. That's why I think it's important to talk about this.”
Glasner added of Canvot: “It's now to support him and lift him, and that's what we will do.”