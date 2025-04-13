Richards, returning from a two-game absence, headed Palace into a two-goal lead at the Etihad Stadium, after Ebere Eze had already coolly finished following a superbly worked team move.

But City responded within minutes of Richards’ goal, Kevin De Bruyne scoring his fifth, and probably final, goal against the Eagles to shift the momentum.

Once Omar Marmoush had levelled from close range soon after, it was always going be a tough battle for Richards and his teammates.

And the Eagles defender admitted after the game that Palace didn’t quite hit the standard required to beat the champions on their own turf.

“We just didn't do everything to the highest level,” he told TNT Sports. “That is what we've done so well, for last probably two or three months, we've been really strong defensively and we've taken our chances up front.