From Palace’s first association with the colour in the 60s and 70s to 2018/19, there have been some iconic moments secured in our popular away look.

We’ve picked out six of the best below. Here’s to many more…

Murray frustrates the Seagulls

Clad head to toe in yellow, Glenn Murray caused an upset on the south coast by frustrating Brighton fans – one in particular – with a 91st-minute goal to seal the first visiting victory at the Amex stadium.

Having recently moved in, Brighton appeared set to extend their unbeaten record at their new stadium when Craig Mackail-Smith netted after seven minutes. But goals from Wilfried Zaha, Darren Ambrose and Murray in the 80th, 89th and 91st-minute earned Palace a deserved and dramatic late victory.

Ambrose v United

One of the greatest – and most viewed – strikes in Palace history, Darren Ambrose’s sensational long-distance goal against Manchester United is remembered far beyond the Palace fans who travelled north midweek in 2011.

The effort flew from Ambrose’s boot 35 yards out and sailed past Ben Amos in the United goal. Although the Red Devils pulled one back shortly after, Glenn Murray earned Palace’s victory with an extra-time header to secure a spot in the League Cup semi-final.