Crystal Palace’s newly-launched away kit sets the club up to create more historic memories in yellow throughout 2021/22.
From Palace’s first association with the colour in the 60s and 70s to 2018/19, there have been some iconic moments secured in our popular away look.
We’ve picked out six of the best below. Here’s to many more…
Murray frustrates the Seagulls
Clad head to toe in yellow, Glenn Murray caused an upset on the south coast by frustrating Brighton fans – one in particular – with a 91st-minute goal to seal the first visiting victory at the Amex stadium.
Having recently moved in, Brighton appeared set to extend their unbeaten record at their new stadium when Craig Mackail-Smith netted after seven minutes. But goals from Wilfried Zaha, Darren Ambrose and Murray in the 80th, 89th and 91st-minute earned Palace a deserved and dramatic late victory.
Ambrose v United
One of the greatest – and most viewed – strikes in Palace history, Darren Ambrose’s sensational long-distance goal against Manchester United is remembered far beyond the Palace fans who travelled north midweek in 2011.
The effort flew from Ambrose’s boot 35 yards out and sailed past Ben Amos in the United goal. Although the Red Devils pulled one back shortly after, Glenn Murray earned Palace’s victory with an extra-time header to secure a spot in the League Cup semi-final.
Going to Wembley…
Another clash on the south coast and another memorable Palace victory, this time from the 2012/13 season.
Wilfried Zaha’s heroics in the play-off semi-final’s second leg saw the Eagles book their place at Wembley with a 2-0 win.
Upsetting the Anfield party
One of Palace’s most memorable games with Liverpool came in 2015, at the heart of a successful period against the Reds.
This particular clash saw Steven Gerrard bid farewell to Anfield after 26 years with his boyhood club. But Palace failed to read the script, and goals from Jason Puncheon, Wilfried Zaha and Glenn Murray overcame an early Adam Lallana effort.
Early flurry at Stamford Bridge
Fans watched three goals in six minutes at Stamford Bridge in 2017 – with Crystal Palace bagging two of them to record a sensational victory over Chelsea.
Cesc Fàbregas’ fifth-minute opener may have unsettled the vocal Palace support, but just four minutes later Zaha pulled his side level before Christian Benteke lofted the ball over Thibaut Courtois in classy fashion to finish the fightback.
History at the Emirates
Palace ended their struggles on the road against Arsenal with a sensational 3-2 victory in April 2019, collecting three points at the Emirates for the first time and securing their Premier League safety.
The game swung back and forth as Mesut Özil cancelled out Benteke’s opener only for Zaha to regain the lead. James McArthur added Palace’s third in the 69th-minute but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang teed-up a tense ending with his 77th-minute effort.
The Eagles held on, however, to enjoy their first win away to Arsenal since 1994.
Time for more memories
