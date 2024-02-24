The Eagles were well on top throughout the 90 minutes against Burnley at Selhurst Park, and only ratcheted up the pressure once Josh Brownhill saw red for the visitors after 35 minutes.

A strong performance from Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford kept Palace at bay in the first-half - but the floodgates opened in the second once Chris Richards' header from a Jordan Ayew cross opeend the scoring.

Moments later, Ayew got on the end of a low ball from substitute Matheus França to double the advantage, before the Brazilian won a penalty which Jean-Philippe Mateta dispatched for the Eagles' third.

