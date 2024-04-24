Jean-Philippe Mateta got both goals in the second-half, rounding off a pair of brilliant team moves with clinical finishes to record his seventh and eighth strikes in his last nine appearances.

But the Eagles were impressive throughout the side, with Dean Henderson producing several key blocks to preserve a clean sheet; Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell as energetic as ever on the flanks; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards imperious at the heart of the defence; and Adam Wharton and Will Hughes both seemingly ubiquitous in midfield.

Throw in some superb link-up play between Ebere Eze, Jordan Ayew and Mateta, and a number of brilliant cameos off the bench for Palace, and you have another excellent team performance, fully deserving of three points against a Europe-chasing opponent.

Vote for your Grilla Player of the Match now!