Quickfire goals from Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta in the first-half, combined with Ebere Eze's calm second-half finish, helped the Eagles to weather a second-half surge from the hosts, who got one back through Matheus Cunha.

But it was once again a performance in which every member of the team shone; Dean Henderson in goal produced a number of important saves, whilst centre-backs Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards helped Palace see out spells of Wolves pressure.

Adam Wharton was again influential in midfield alongside both Will Hughes and Naouirou Ahamada; Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell offered industry up and down the flanks; whilst Eze, Olise and Mateta got the goals to seal the Eagles' victory.

Choose your Grilla Player of the Match from the win at Molineux below!