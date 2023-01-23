The Eagles were good value for both draws – and could even have won, with late chances – and Guaita, who in the same week had a new contract extension announced, reflected positively on a strong week’s performances.

The goalkeeper said: “It was a good week. It was a difficult week when it started against Chelsea, and we were unlucky against them [in a 1-0 defeat].

“I think the team played with passion, and against Manchester United we picked up one point and [against Newcastle] another point. It was a very good week.

“It was an important point [against Newcastle]. It was important not to concede, but the most important thing was the whole team’s work… it was not just the goalkeeper, but the defence, the attack, all the players were amazing defensively.

Next up for Palace is a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United again in the reverse fixture on Saturday, 4th February.

Guaita noted: “It will be difficult. Every game in theory in the Premier League is difficult. Against Manchester United at Old Trafford it will be a big game.

“Manchester United want to stay near the top of the table – but as Crystal Palace we’ll want to pick up points away from home!”