Palace fell to a harsh 3-0 scoreline despite a strong performance and creating a range of chances.

Reflecting on the result, Guéhi said: “Tough one to take. The team’s performance was a very positive one. To come to a place like this and play the way we did and create so many chances and be brave, it is a tough one to take and it’s one we have to learn from and move on quickly. There are loads of positives to take from that game.

“All the goals were [disappointing]. Creating so many chances and being so positive in the way we played – very brave – so especially the one before half-time and the second one after all the chances we created as a team, we were really let down by that. But we know there are loads of positives to take: the way we played, the way we defended. This is the Premier League, it’s very ruthless. On to the next game, staying positive.”

Ultimately despite Palace’s ability on Saturday afternoon, they faced a punishing opponent who took their chances.

Guéhi explained what makes Liverpool, in particular Mo Salah, such a threat: “He’s so quick. Very quick, a very intelligent player. The way they play is very direct, they like to get the ball forward to their front players as quick as possible.

“The backline and everyone defended quite well and we were let down a bit by our set pieces. We all have to take responsibility for that. [There are] positives for the backline, dealing with their front three. It’s important to take that into the next game.”