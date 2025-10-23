The captain told TNT Sports: “They scored, we didn't. It’s that simple. That's it.

“I think every team comes with a different type of gameplan. Today, it was a team that sat back and they did well. They frustrated us.

“Even though they did that, we still could have scored. It’s just an opportunity for us to learn, and move on.

“We always believe right to the end and we've proven that in different games. Just today it wasn't [enough].

“You get to learn. It's a new experience for the football club. Hopefully we have more experiences where we can grow from these games and these competitions, which is good.”

On the key lesson he hope to take from the narrow defeat, which Palace dominated but ultimately suffered defeat in thanks to Riad Bajić’s 51st-minute strike, Guéhi said: “Maybe staying calm in difficult situations. [There] was a lot of frustration, maybe.

“Not just us on the pitch, but every single person in the stadium. All of us can learn from that, staying calm and just focusing on the task at hand. I think the better we can do that, the better we can move forward.

“When it's 0-0 and you feel like you should be winning, it's understandable, the frustration. Not just from the fans, but even us on the pitch, so everyone had the same feeling.

“It’s a good opportunity to understand that these European games are tough. It doesn't matter who comes and who we play against. It’s a good learning opportunity."