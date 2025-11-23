The captain returned from injury for the Eagles’ 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and was part of a resilient display which helped temper a Molineux crowd galvanised by the hosts’ new managerial appointment.

Goals from Daniel Muñoz and Yéremy Pino – plus another clean sheet, Palace’s sixth in the Premier League this season and third in-a-row – saw them secure a fourth win in five matches in all competitions, as well as move up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Guéhi smiled: “It was a good game for us, I think, right from the beginning. We always knew that they were going to make it tough for us.

“With a new manager, new hope, new motivation for them, it was always going to be a tough game, but the lads stepped it up. That’s what we usually do, and it was a disciplined performance from the start.

“I think the position is irrelevant at this stage of the season, to be honest. The most important thing is the performance and the way we played. It's vitally important that everyone continues to keep performing the way we do.

“Like I said, it was a disciplined performance, everyone knowing their jobs and sticking together – the boys at the front doing their jobs, and the boys at the back doing their job – so it was a really good performance from the start.”