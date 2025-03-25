Winning his 10th cap, playmaker Eze became just Palace’s second-ever professional goalscorer for England – after Peter Taylor against Wales in May 1976 – in the 76th minute of the World Cup qualifier, his low shot deflecting into the net off Antonijs Cernomordijs to get the Three Lions' third of the night.

Eze then ran over to celebrate with Guéhi, who told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Ebs, my mate, I'm over the moon for him!

“Every time he's come on [for England], he's had a big chance. I'm glad that one’s gone in for him.

“These days you never know [if a deflection will be credited as an own-goal], to be honest. But yeah, I'm glad it was on target and then they gave it to him, which is good.

“I think [he’ll feel] maybe a little bit of relief! He’s someone who's extremely humble, someone that works extremely hard, always smiling, always joyful around the place, you know, and an amazing talent.

“I'm glad for him and his family that they got to experience that today.”