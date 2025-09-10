The 25-year-old centre-back once again put in a solid defensive display for his country, helping them to a fifth clean sheet in five World Cup qualifying wins so far under Thomas Tuchel.

But Guéhi was also impactful at the other end of the pitch, assisting Ezri Konsa for his first England goal before scoring his own maiden strike – a well-taken finish on the volley from Declan Rice’s free-kick – in the second-half of an eventual 5-0 win in Serbia.

Summing up the landmark moment, Guéhi told ITV Sport he was: “Just over the moon.

“Just like Noni [Madueke] said, I reiterate what he said: it's a fantastic feeling.

“You work really hard growing up, so to score a goal for your country is the best feeling.”