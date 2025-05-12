Ebere Eze’s two goals capped a dominant display for the Eagles in their final match ahead of an upcoming FA Cup Final against Manchester City at Wembley.
Guéhi said after the match: “It was a really good team performance. The manager made it very clear that the most important thing is the present moment, and the present moment was today's game.
“You want to do the best that you can, not thinking too far ahead, because you've got time. It’s important that you stay present and do the job you have to do. I'm really proud of the team, their performance – and now we can start thinking ahead.
“It was a good performance from the team. Maybe the only thing that we could have had was a few more goals but, to be honest, in life we invest a lot and we might not get a massive return, but the most important thing was the goals we got today, so well done to the team.”