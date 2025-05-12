The result took Palace onto 49 Premier League points this season – the club’s joint-record total from two campaigns gone by, but this time, with two league matches left with which to beat it.

“The manager mentioned it,” Guéhi smiled, adding: “I think he said if we beat it, we get a few more days off, so I think everyone's going to be really excited about that! I think the plan is to make sure that we get those wins and get those few extra days off!

“I think it's just proof that hard work pays off. At the start of the season, we didn't really start the way that we wanted to. The togetherness of every single person, the hard work, was fantastic. We kept our heads down and now we've got an opportunity to try and beat that record.”

Although Eze rightfully won plenty of plaudits for his role in Sunday’s victory, Guéhi also emphasised the role of the collective in the victory, saying: “He's been doing really well. I'm grateful for him – he's a fantastic player.

“I mean, you guys can see for yourselves, I don't need to speak too much about him. He's a fantastic person, first and foremost. When you’ve got people like that in the building, it spurs the team on and then your quality shines through.

“But I’d mention the whole team, because everyone was really putting a shift in, and we couldn't do it without every single person. Without the team, these players aren’t able to go and do what they do.”