Palace played their part in an enthralling first-half, creating plenty of chances, but found themselves 3-1 down at the break.

The Eagles continued to press after the interval - Ismaïla Sarr going close with a header that forced an excellent save from Arsenal keeper David Raya, but the fourth Gunners goal took the game away from Palace.

For Guéhi, the difference between the two teams was epitomised by how the visitors took their chances.

"We're very disappointed," Guéhi told Premier League Productions. "It's not nice to lose the way that we did today. Heads are down but we have to go again.

"There's moments that we create for ourselves every single game. Today we didn't take them, and they did.

"I think tonight was about both boxes. We should have done better in our own box, so it's hard to say that you can create that many chances and say you can go on and score as many as possible.

"When we look back on it we didn't defend well and playing a top team like Arsenal, you make any type of mistake, they will punish you.

"We have to take this game with a pinch of salt, look at the areas we can improve and go again. It's the Premier League – you have to go again."

Much has been made of Arsenal's threat from set-pieces throughout this season. But the skipper felt their second goal - which came from a corner - was more down to lack of concentration when defending, rather than being inevitable.

"To be fair, the goal they scored we should have done better with, when it was two versus two on the edge of the box, but we didn't follow our men on the second phase.

"Other than that I thought we actually dealt with their set-pieces quite well."