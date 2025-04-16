The captain told Sky Sports: “It was tough. Newcastle were definitely the better team. They showed their class from minute one, so it's important that we learn from this, and move on.

“It was right from the beginning. You could just tell they were the better team. It's got nothing to do with the penalty [missed by Palace]. That happens, it’s football. Again, it's important that we learn very quickly, because we've got another important game.

“We spoke before the game about energy and winning your duels and getting up to people, so I don't think we did ourselves justice with that today. We have a quick turnaround, because we've got Bournemouth at the weekend.

“Our mindset is that we have no excuses. We all take responsibility. We all have to look ourselves in the mirror and make sure that we're better next time. It doesn't matter where you go. Every game in the Premier League is tough and it's important that we stand up to those challenges.

“We have to pick ourselves back up. We’ve got an exciting end to the season and it's important that the next game is the most important one, and we focus step-by-step on how we can get better.

“It's important that we find a way, hopefully, to get a clean sheet, which is the most important thing as well, to find that solidity again, and move from there.”