Guéhi's 25th year will do well to match his 24th, which saw him play in a European Championship final for his country, wear the captain's armband for Palace for throughout the 2024/25 season and reach the milestone of 100 Premier League appearances.

Of course, the biggest moment came when he, alongside Joel Ward, lifted the FA Cup at Wembley after a historic Palace victory over Manchester City

To celebrate Marc's birthday – why not try your luck at winning a 2024/25 away shirt worn by the man himself and signed by the Palace squad.

Palace for Life are running an online auction Eagle Yellow shirt from the FA Cup-winning season! By entering the auction, you’ll be helping us towards our mission of supporting young South Londoners through free football sessions, mental health support, and pathways into education, training or work.

To enter the auction, just click on the link here.

Happy birthday, Marc!