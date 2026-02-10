The Eagles ended a nine-game run without a win in the Premier League in spectacular fashion on Sunday afternoon, with Henderson keeping his ninth clean sheet of the season – the joint-third best tally in the league – and Ismaïla Sarr smashing in his 10th goal of the season to help the Eagles make it back-to-back wins at the home of their arch rivals.

Palace captain Henderson and his teammates showed exactly what it meant to them with jubilant scenes in front of a raucous away end, both after Sarr’s 61st-minute winner and following the full-time whistle.

Henderson told Palace TV: “Obviously, we all know the run we've been on, and it's been disappointing for everyone involved. We knew, coming here today, and we said in the team talk, that we owed it to the supporters really, to get this win over the line.

“It gives us huge momentum going into the upcoming games.

“It means the world to me. Obviously, I know what this fixture is to our supporters, and all the lads that go out there wear their hearts on their sleeves – we all made sure of that today.

“I think the fans could see that, and they'll be proud of us for that. It's always nice coming here and getting three points, because we know the away day limbs are fantastic.

"Unfortunately, we didn't score in front of them – but I made the most of it and celebrated myself!”