Dean Henderson says Crystal Palace’s players felt they owed their supporters a memorable away day at Brighton – and duly delivered at the Amex Stadium.
The Eagles ended a nine-game run without a win in the Premier League in spectacular fashion on Sunday afternoon, with Henderson keeping his ninth clean sheet of the season – the joint-third best tally in the league – and Ismaïla Sarr smashing in his 10th goal of the season to help the Eagles make it back-to-back wins at the home of their arch rivals.
Palace captain Henderson and his teammates showed exactly what it meant to them with jubilant scenes in front of a raucous away end, both after Sarr’s 61st-minute winner and following the full-time whistle.
Henderson told Palace TV: “Obviously, we all know the run we've been on, and it's been disappointing for everyone involved. We knew, coming here today, and we said in the team talk, that we owed it to the supporters really, to get this win over the line.
“It gives us huge momentum going into the upcoming games.
“It means the world to me. Obviously, I know what this fixture is to our supporters, and all the lads that go out there wear their hearts on their sleeves – we all made sure of that today.
“I think the fans could see that, and they'll be proud of us for that. It's always nice coming here and getting three points, because we know the away day limbs are fantastic.
"Unfortunately, we didn't score in front of them – but I made the most of it and celebrated myself!”
I thought all the new boys were fantastic—Dean Henderson
Palace were bolstered by impressive displays by debutants Jørgen Strand Larsen and Evann Guessand, and Henderson was full of praise for the incoming attacking duo, noting: “It’s been huge for us this week.
“It's been a massive boost for everyone involved. Bringing experienced players in, players with legs, and being able to make changes in key moments of the game.
“I thought all the new boys were fantastic and we’ve just got to keep building together, and get everyone on the same page.
“As I said, it's all going back to that momentum thing. We need to build momentum again, because we are a very good team.
“I'm so proud to obviously wear the armband and I just give my best, whether I have it on or not. Hopefully, I can pass on my experience to the young lads and obviously, we all do it together."