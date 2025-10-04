"The fans were fantastic and obviously we know how big of a day it is for them to come out here for the first time. It's fantastic we've been able to give them a good win."

Despite attention around the team only rising with each game of the lengthy unbeaten run, Henderson is insisting the team won't get ahead of themselves and remain focused.

"It's sensational when you look at it [the unbeaten run]," he added. "We just take it one game at a time, we don't think about the noise outside.

"The manager's been fantastic, the lads have bought into what he wants to do and hopefully that continues.

"We've been so good for a while now and that attention's increasing. But the thing is we've just got to keep going and keep building to the next thing.

"We had a phenomenal season last season but we didn't want to rest on that. We wanted to go one step further and obviously we've got a taste of success, so we want to bring more to the football club."