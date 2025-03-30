Since the start of 2025, no other top-flight English team have recorded more clean sheets than Crystal Palace’s eight in all competitions – three of which have been in the FA Cup.

And Henderson, who was part of a steely defence who kept a second clean sheet at Craven Cottage in little over a month on Saturday, says Palace are hoping just to keep on enjoying that winning feeling.

“It’s unbelievable,” the England international told Palace TV. “Obviously, we know how big this game was for the supporters as well as the players. We came here and we gave it our all today.

“We rode a storm for the first 20 minutes, and got a foothold in the game with a bit of brilliance [from Ebere Eze]. The boys were unbelievable, they ran themselves into the ground.

“A lot of lads got back in late as well this week [from international duty] and it took us probably 20 minutes to click as a team. To a man, [we were] unbelievable.

“We’ll just keep going, keep rolling with the punches and keep enjoying it.”