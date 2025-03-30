Crystal Palace’s stunning recent form continued with Saturday’s 3-0 FA Cup quarter-final win at Fulham – and Dean Henderson says his team intend to finish the whole of the season in that vein of form.
Since the start of 2025, no other top-flight English team have recorded more clean sheets than Crystal Palace’s eight in all competitions – three of which have been in the FA Cup.
And Henderson, who was part of a steely defence who kept a second clean sheet at Craven Cottage in little over a month on Saturday, says Palace are hoping just to keep on enjoying that winning feeling.
“It’s unbelievable,” the England international told Palace TV. “Obviously, we know how big this game was for the supporters as well as the players. We came here and we gave it our all today.
“We rode a storm for the first 20 minutes, and got a foothold in the game with a bit of brilliance [from Ebere Eze]. The boys were unbelievable, they ran themselves into the ground.
“A lot of lads got back in late as well this week [from international duty] and it took us probably 20 minutes to click as a team. To a man, [we were] unbelievable.
“We’ll just keep going, keep rolling with the punches and keep enjoying it.”
Henderson stressed the importance of keeping Fulham at bay during long stretches of pressure from the home side – particularly in the second-half when, with Palace two goals to the good, the hosts sought a route back into the Cup tie.
He said: “They [the fans] were the 12th man today. Obviously, they helped us get through the first 20 minutes – and if Fulham get something in the first 20 minutes, it's a different game. They were always there with us.
“It can happen in a flick of a switch. If you concede a goal, 2-1, it changes the whole complexion of the game.
“So the boys at the back were phenomenal. They're talking to each other, communication, just helping each other out. And we've seen off all the threats and it's been a great day.
“As I say, the boys were phenomenal and they're putting a right shift today. Obviously, we're all delighted and we're just excited for the next round.”
That next round will be at Wembley in a month’s time, for the FA Cup semi-finals.
“We will go there full of confidence and give it a good go,” Henderson declared. “And do you know what? Why can't we bring success to this football club?
“The fans deserve it and everyone else around the club deserves it. We’ve got a fantastic manager. We'll be set up and we'll go there to win.”