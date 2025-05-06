In their first game since their FA Cup semi-final heroics against Aston Villa, Henderson produced several impressive saves to keep out Champions League-chasing Forest – and was only beaten, after Ebere Eze’s penalty had put his side in front, by a fortuitous flick from the boot of Murillo midway through the second-half.

Both teams had their chances, with Palace particularly dominant in the closing stages – Eze struck the bar, whilst Eddie Nketiah had a goal ruled out for offside – but were forced to settle for a draw.

“I think we were obviously disappointed there,” Henderson summed up the emotions at full-time. “I thought we did enough to win the game.

“I thought we were on the front foot, we were aggressive, we created loads of chances – it’s just that the ball just didn't sit for us. They're so good defensively and it's hard because they don't give you a lot of room in the box to get your shots off, and they defend so well in a low block. They did that again tonight.

“It [the atmosphere] was good. We’re disappointed. Obviously if that second goal [Nketiah’s] can stand… I think he was marginally offside.

“It's disappointing. Obviously we came here to win the game tonight and unfortunately we didn't do that, so we're disappointed with it.”

On his side’s overall display, however, Henderson added: “I thought we defended well again tonight. Obviously they've got pace on the attack, a counter-attacking team, and we nullified that the best we could.”

And on Eze’s penalty – which came after he missed his previous kick away to Newcastle – the goalkeeper said: “He’s been practising every day since so I had full confidence in him.

“It's a great penalty and I'm delighted for him.”