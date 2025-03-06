The Eagles began the 2024/25 Premier League campaign without a win in their opening eight league matches, but have now won six of their last nine – with goalkeeper Henderson keeping clean sheets in four of them – to push up into 12th, just six points off the top half of the standings.

With Palace also earning a spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals after overcoming Millwall at the weekend, Henderson feels Palace are finally beginning to realise their potential at the most important stage of the season.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, the England international said: “I think [the season] has been a slow burner, but obviously I think this gaffer [Oliver Glasner] is one that can develop his players and develop the team most importantly, and I think we've seen that throughout the course of the season.

“I think we've got better as we've had more time on the training pitch and more games together. You've seen improvements and he sort of builds layers from game to game: ‘can we add this little layer, can we add this little layer?’ He's done that throughout, and that's why we've had a really good run of form.

“I think the lads' application certainly is massive. The gaffer asks a lot of us, but we've got a good group, no egos, and a group that are willing to learn every day. That’s important, and I think that's the culture he's bred in the club.

“Also, when we're having a good run of form, we stay humble – [we] just keep ourselves level all the time. We're obviously not satisfied where we are of course, but these things take time.

"Over the course of the season you can see improvements, which is the main thing.”