Hodgson said that while no other member of the squad will be back in contention to play, the injury situation is improving. He said: "Luckily the players that played on Saturday came through. Max Meyer has recovered from the injury he picked up against Arsenal. Otherwise, the injury situation remains the same but we're down to six missing. One of those of course is Luka, who's suspended."

Hodgson also found praise for the depleted squad which has been reduced so heavily over the last 10 games. He said: "We’ve had to rely on our Academy players who've no experience at all to fill our benches. During the course of games when you'd like to make a change late in the second-half to prevent injuries and get fresh legs on the field, we've not been able to do that. The situation is gradually improving but I'm full of admiration for the group of players who've played."