Palace go into the game off the back of outstanding performances in back-to-back wins marking Hodgson’s return to the dugout.

Southampton, in contrast, are five Premier League games without a win, and currently sit bottom of the table, currently four points from safety with eight matches remaining.

Asked whether Saturday’s game would mark a ‘must-win’ fixture for their opponents, Hodgson replied: “Must-win games can bite you. They can think ‘we’ve got to win it’ and go all-out in attack, and then if the team you’re playing against is good on the counter-attack, they swallow up the attacks and hurt you on the counter.

“The other possibility exists: that intensity and desire they will bring to the game can make it difficult for you to find the composure and quality you need to see that off.

“What we can say, quite certainly, is that it’s going to make for a good scenario. It could produce a very interesting and good game of football.

“I gave up a long time trying to work out what games will look like! What we do know is they need points desperately, because they’re getting divorced at the foot of the table. They don’t have that many games to get the points they need.

“We’ve got to be aware of that, but we were aware of that going to Leeds [as well], so let’s hope we can find the wherewithal to overcome that again.”

Hodgson also noted that Palace’s players were not getting carried away with their impressive displays, but rather focused on reproducing them.

“They’re a more mature group than that, even the younger ones, who you could forgive [getting carried away],” the manager explained.

“As a coach, you shouldn’t be working that hard to get people down off the roof. We work hard to get these types of results and days – one is entitled to allow oneself and the players a little bit of joy in their life, and the feeling of not only satisfaction, but pride in what they’ve done.

“Nobody here, working at Palace, is being carried away by the result. It was a good result after a good performance, and that’s the ideal scenario as a manager – but we know that this is a new day, and everything starts from scratch. It doesn’t matter how good you’ve been, you’ve got to get out and do it again.

“I’m not concerned that we aren’t going to see a Crystal Palace team which understands that. I can only hope that we can produce a level of performance that allows us to beat Southampton.”