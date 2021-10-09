In fact, there were just four stops on the tube between Eze and Rak-Sakyi – a rare convenience only noteworthy in south London – during the pair’s upbringing.

But between those four years sit six other Palace players with professional experience, each at slightly different career stages but all connected. Michael Olise, for example, grew up on the other side of London to Eze, but says the two played together when they were younger.

Seven of the eight overall grew up within London, with the furthest, Tyrick Mitchell, raised less than 20 miles from Selhurst Park.

The full group, Eze, Rak-Sakyi, Mitchell, Conor Gallagher, Marc Guéhi, Nya Kirby, Nathan Ferguson and Michael Olise, have a range of connections, from being national teammates to simply living nearby, and crossing paths at early stages.

Over time, Palace have knitted the group together to add to their already strong local base. Now, alongside Nathaniel Clyne and Wilfried Zaha, who grew up in Brixton and Thornton Heath respectively, there is a strong group of teammates with London roots or pre-existing relationships.

Here’s a look at the density of London talent Palace have acquired, and how some of the lads know one another well.