With club captain Marc Guehi suspended, Hughes marked his 104th appearance for Palace by wearing the armband against the Saints - Trevoh Chalobah's third of the season and a stunner from Ebere Eze ensured the Eagles ended 2024 with a win.

It was a scrappy, closely-fought contest against the team currently propping up the Premier League table. And the midfielder said afterwards that it was the sort of game where, earlier on in the season, Palace may have struggled to get a result over the line.

"The main thing is the three points," Hughes said after the win. "It wasn't the prettiest of games and often these games are like that. In the past, we've sometimes struggled against teams that we expected to beat.

"Early in the season, we were playing a bit better and not getting the points, so you have to take a result like this when it comes.

"When you concede early on - it's frustrating. But when we equalised, there were plenty of chances in the first-half to get two or three more goals. You have to be ruthless in front of goal, but again, it's the most important thing to win.

"It didn't feel different [as captain] on the pitch. Maybe before and after the game, when I gave a little speech. But it's a very proud moment for myself, to be captain of the team in the Premier League. The real skip will be back next week so it's all good!

"2024 has been up and down. We've had a lot of good moments, some bad moments. But to end it with a win and now be going into the New Year with a bit of momentum - after a sloppy start in the league - is a really positive thing."