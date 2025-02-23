“It's impressive, it really is impressive for any team in the Premier League to win that amount of games away from home in a row,” Hughes smiled, following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Fulham – which also saw the Eagles record an away win by the same scoreline for the fifth time in a row (an all-time club record) and record a sixth consecutive away clean sheet in all competitions.

“Not conceding many either, it's a testament to the lads and their character. But on the flip side of it, you might ask that the home form needs to improve for us to go up the table.

“We're not going out to try and win 2-0 every game, it’s just how it's happening! [We were] against a top team – Fulham are really, really strong, well organised, got good individual players – so it's just working for us at the moment away from home: the organisation, the patience, and then the ability we have at the back and the front is really paying off.

“To put it plainly, it's in both boxes – that's where games are won and lost. I think away from home we've been superb in our focus and concentration in both boxes, being clinical, which we haven't at home – but away from home it's just worked really well.”