Playing the entirety of the second-half with 10 men, after a controversial pair of yellow cards for Chris Richards on the stroke of half-time, Palace not only dug deep to grind out a point in the second-half – but even created opportunities to claim all three.

That was no mean feat against a high-intensity and energetic opponent in Bournemouth, who had scored the second-most away Premier League goals this season (32) prior to kick-off, and who – unlike Palace – did not have to contend with a midweek fixture before the game either.

Hughes told Palace TV: “I think it was a game of two halves, in the sense I don't think we were at it in the first-half, which in a way is understandable, coming off the back of two heavy losses, I know it takes a bit of confidence away.

“But then, on the flip side, to dig in with 10 men against a top team who are pushing for Europe as well, I think it says a lot about our character. It's a good point in the end.

“There were a few words at half-time, which I’m not going to repeat! But I think it shows, the togetherness of the squad. It's been there all season. I think we've shown it again. We dug in.

“We also created chances in the second-half. I think we were quite dangerous on certain occasions and we looked solid at the back. I'm proud of the boys.

“You’d go to war with them. You'd be in the trenches with them. The players by your side, you know they're going to be there for you, so that gives you great confidence, especially when you're in it with 10 men.

“It's difficult, especially in the Premier League. Again, like I said, coming off the back of two losses, it knocks you a bit confidence-wise. But I thought we dug in and deserved the point in the end.”