When these things happen, you have to enjoy it—Will Hughes
An emotional Will Hughes urged Crystal Palace supporters and players alike to savour every moment after the Eagles secured a historic first-ever European trophy with a 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League Final on Wednesday.
Hughes stressed the importance of soaking up the emotions and living in the moment following Palace’s unforgettable night in Leipzig.
“Two kids, we loved it up,” he smiled, reflecting on celebrating the triumph with his children on the pitch after full-time.
“You have to enjoy these moments, not only in football, not only in sport, but in life. When these things happen, you have to enjoy it. That’s what we’ll make sure to do.”
The midfielder was also reflective on Palace’s remarkable journey under Oliver Glasner since the Austrian took charge in February 2024.
In that time, Palace have lifted three trophies in two seasons, culminating in the club’s first-ever European honour in Glasner’s final match in charge.
The triumph in Leipzig also capped the longest season in Palace history, with the Eagles surpassing the previous benchmark of 59 games set by Steve Coppell’s promotion-winning side of 1988/89.
“It's hard to put into words, to be honest,” Hughes admitted.
“When Oli came in, we were kind of fighting relegation at certain moments, and then fast forward two years, to see where we are now, three trophies in two years is pretty remarkable.
“I think it's our 60th game of the season. We're a fairly small squad, we've had plenty of highs and lows throughout the season, but to finish it like we have is... yeah, I'm pretty lost for words, to be honest.”
It's still pretty raw, to be honest, it hasn't sunk in yet—Will Hughes
Victory in Leipzig not only secured Palace’s first UEFA Conference League title at the first time of asking, but also guaranteed UEFA Europa League football next season. For Hughes, the achievement made the challenges faced throughout the campaign all the more rewarding.
“It's still pretty raw, to be honest, it hasn't sunk in yet,” he explained. “All the consequences of winning this, the Europa League next year... yeah, the excitement.
“But like I said, the group we've got is just pretty incredible.
“Look at where we were in January. Things were really tough, not only for the players but for the club. A lot of injuries, we had a small squad, we were struggling.
“To see where we are now, we've all pulled together as a group and as a club. I think it's remarkable where we've gone.”
Having now helped Palace lift the FA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Conference League in the space of just over a year, Hughes admitted it was impossible to separate the achievements – particularly the FA Cup and Conference League triumphs.
“Personally, I don't want to say it now, but the FA Cup... traditionally, growing up in England watching it on TV...
“But this, saying you've got a European trophy as well... it's incredible.”
He's given us the belief to achieve what we've achieved—Will Hughes
With Glasner having taken charge of his final match as Palace manager, Hughes was keen to ensure focus remained on celebrating what the squad had achieved together.
“We all know how quickly football moves now,” he said. “You manage a club every six months, a year, two years. If you've been somewhere two or three years, it's quite a long time nowadays.
“We're all professional, we'll all deal with it in the right way.
“For now, we've got to be grateful for what we've achieved as a group, as a club, and enjoy it.”
As for the celebrations?
“Keep that quiet,” Hughes laughed. “Keep that internal.”
Hughes also revealed details of the squad’s farewell to Glasner ahead of the final, paying tribute to the impact the Austrian had on Palace’s rise.
“We had a meeting at the training ground on Monday with a few words from the players and people at the club, and a video message saying what they thought of him and the appreciation we have for him for what he's done,” Hughes explained.
“He's been a big part of our success.
“He's given us the belief to achieve what we've achieved, really.
“I'm assuming fans as well as people at the club and players didn't think it was possible to do what we've done.
“He ultimately gave us the belief to go and do that and, yeah, all we can say is thank you.”