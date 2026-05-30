Hughes stressed the importance of soaking up the emotions and living in the moment following Palace’s unforgettable night in Leipzig.

“Two kids, we loved it up,” he smiled, reflecting on celebrating the triumph with his children on the pitch after full-time.

“You have to enjoy these moments, not only in football, not only in sport, but in life. When these things happen, you have to enjoy it. That’s what we’ll make sure to do.”

The midfielder was also reflective on Palace’s remarkable journey under Oliver Glasner since the Austrian took charge in February 2024.

In that time, Palace have lifted three trophies in two seasons, culminating in the club’s first-ever European honour in Glasner’s final match in charge.

The triumph in Leipzig also capped the longest season in Palace history, with the Eagles surpassing the previous benchmark of 59 games set by Steve Coppell’s promotion-winning side of 1988/89.

“It's hard to put into words, to be honest,” Hughes admitted.

“When Oli came in, we were kind of fighting relegation at certain moments, and then fast forward two years, to see where we are now, three trophies in two years is pretty remarkable.

“I think it's our 60th game of the season. We're a fairly small squad, we've had plenty of highs and lows throughout the season, but to finish it like we have is... yeah, I'm pretty lost for words, to be honest.”