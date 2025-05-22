An incredible season for Justin Devenny just keeps getting better and better, with the young midfielder earning another senior call-up to represent Northern Ireland.

He made his Palace debut in November 2024 and has since gone on to make 27 appearances in red and blue this season, netting twice and lifting the FA Cup.

Shortly after his debut in SE25, Devenny was called up to the Northern Ireland squad and managed to make his senior debut as a late substitute against Luxembourg in the UEFA Nations League.

Since his debut for the Green and White Army, Devenny made two further appearances in friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden. He will now be looking to add to his cap tally in their upcoming friendlies against Denmark and Iceland in June.

All times BST - keep track of all of our internationals throughout the summer here, or across our social media platforms.

Northern Ireland - Justin Devenny