The reaction

Close friends and cross-club - even international - teammates Marc Guéhi and Conor Gallagher gave the interview of the night, assessing each other’s successes and rating their performances.

While Gallagher awarded a constructive nine out of 10 to Guéhi, who captained the side for the first time, the centre-back handed his teammate 9.5 - the extra half for a sensational strike.

See what they said below.