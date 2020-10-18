The 27-year-old shot stopper becomes Palace’s fifth signing of the first 2020/21 transfer window.

The experienced ‘keeper began his career with Birmingham City in 2007 and made his Football League debut aged just 18, keeping a clean sheet against Macclesfield Town whilst on loan with Cheltenham Town. He kept seven clean sheets in 12 games for the Robins.

He earned his first competitive minutes for Birmingham in August 2012. Just three days before, Roy Hodgson made Butland England’s youngest ever goalkeeper by handing him an international debut for half a match against Italy.

He has played a total of nine senior games for the Three Lions and 48 between Under-16 and Under-21 level. He also represented Great Britain alongside James Tomkins at the 2012 Olympics.

In January 2013, Butland signed for then-Premier League Stoke – for whom he has played 168 times, as well as loan spells at Barnsley, Leeds United and Derby County. In both 2016 and 2019, Butland earned the Potters’ Player of the Year award – keeping 18 clean sheets from 45 games in 18/19.

Having secured Butland’s services, Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said: "We have added another experienced player of high calibre to our squad in Jack. It marks a really successful window for us, with five quality signings, adding great depth to Roy’s squad."

Roy Hodgson added: "I’m very happy that the club has managed to acquire the signature of Jack to join us and compete for a place amongst our goalkeepers at the club. Jack is a player that I worked with for four years at England.

"His last game for me as England manager was a very unfortunate one where he broke his ankle and that cost him his place in the 2016 Euros. But I’ve always believed in Jack’s potential.

"I am aware that his last spell at Stoke hasn’t been the happiest one for him but I sincerely believe that with his qualities, coming to a new club will enable him to resurrect his career and show once again what a good goalkeeper he is."

