“We’re proud of the run we’ve had,” the ‘keeper said after the game. “First, can I just say that the Palace fans were incredible today – even after the final whistle, so that was special.

“A lot of credit goes to them for what we’re doing this year, so shout-out to them for being so impressive.

“I joined at the start of last season, prior to Patrick Vieira being here, and they’ve always been the same. I think there’s perhaps another level to that this year: we’ve beaten some top sides, and we have played some different football, so it’s probably added a little bit more to the fire.

“They have been incredible. They have supported us all year, win, lose or draw – and there was proof of that at the end. It’s a testament to them.”