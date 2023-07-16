In only his second full week of pre-season training, the Dutch midfielder demonstrated impressive fitness in becoming the only player to complete the full 90 minutes.

With a number of Palace’s internationals returning to training on Monday and picking up their first minutes of pre-season against the Danish side, Riedewald was happy with the overall outcome of an entertaining game.

He told Palace TV: “It was 90 minutes for me, and I think a few of the guys played 60 and 45. Pre-season is all about fitness and I’m happy that I played 90 minutes today.

“Looking at the game, it was 2-2, but it was not about the result. It was a good opportunity for us to get back. For some players it’s their first week – they just came back on Monday, so to get 45 minutes in or 60 minutes in is good for the team’s fitness.”

Scoring Palace’s first goal of 23/24 pre-season was 20-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is looking to build on an eye-catching spell on loan at Charlton Athletic last season.

“He’s very exciting,” Riedewald affirmed. “I spoke to him a lot last pre-season and then he went on loan and did very well.

“This season, he’s looking sharp, he’s looking ready, and more mature. I think it was a good loan and hopefully we’ll see him more often this season.”