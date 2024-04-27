The Dutchman made his 10th appearance in all competitions in the 2-0 win on Wednesday night, and has played the closing minutes of each of the last three games – Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle – helping his side clinch a trio of victories.

The 27-year-old told Premier League Productions: “When the gaffer came in, I actually got injured for six weeks, so I came back and Liverpool was my first game off the bench.

“To get some minutes and get the win as well at Anfield was a big moment for me, and I'm just happy that the two games after that, West Ham and Newcastle, I got some minutes and the wins as well. So far, so good since I've been back from injury!

“It’s been a busy few weeks! I think it started early as well, with the new manager already changing certain things on the training pitch, so I think as a group it's just important to adapt to it and different training sessions, different intensity.

“If you look at the last two weeks, we’ve had some good results as well, so that helps with the group chemistry. I think it's busy, but it's fun as well.

“That [those wins] are what you're working for, as a group and as a football club. You're trying certain things on the training pitch, different ways to press, in possession, out of possession, transitions, and if you see the results…

“In the Newcastle game, you can see we're pressing high, we’re getting the ball higher up the pitch, we’re scoring goals. At the West Ham game we scored five, so I think those are the results that everybody's looking for, and so far it's been working, so that's very nice.”

On the prospect of making it four wins a row when Palace visit Fulham, Riedewald noted: “We’ve had three games in a week, we've prepared ourselves well for this game. I think we're mentally and physically ready for this game.

“We've done the meetings, we've got more meetings to go! We analyse the team and we go from there and hopefully we can go four in a row. But first of all, get the basics right, out of possession, work hard for the team, work hard as a team – and then we'll see what the result will be.”

Riedewald was also full of praise for new manager Oliver Glasner’s methods, adding: “As a person, I'd say he’s calm, but very clear in what he wants, what he expects.

“He gets the basics right first, and I think if you do the basic things right and you've got such good players, such talent in the team, then you can enjoy having the ball, you can be creative with your teammates, enjoy scoring goals.

“But he’s very direct: get the basics done first, work hard, help each other out. If you make a mistake, make sure you try to recover it and try to get the ball back.

“I think we're in a good flow right now, getting results, changing the way we play from previous seasons. It’s towards the end of the season, so I think the team is very happy with the points we're getting and the way we're playing right now. But then again, we've only got four games left, so you can't really [just] wait for next season!

“Hopefully from here, we can start building and start looking at the left side of the table and start to get more of the goals that we set as a club to achieve.

“If you look at the current squad, I think we've got a good balance of young players and old players as well, players with experience, players who just came to the Premier League. Adam [Wharton], for example, he's been adapting very well and he's doing very well straight from the jump [from the Championship].

“I think if you look at the squad and the talent we've got in the team, I think the fans can be excited and hopefully we can make it happen.”