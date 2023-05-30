With Palace eventually settling for a 1-1 draw, and McArthur then receiving a rousing send-off in front of his serenading supporters, the midfielder spoke to Palace TV one final time during the lap of appreciation.

“It was special,” he smiled. “It was very nice to hear the appreciation. You give so much throughout the years for the club, and to hear that appreciation was a special moment.

“I just tried to concentrate on winning the game! It’s hard. I think the lads spoke about how competitive I am and it’s hard to self-reflect and look at everything when you’re coming on and you want to win a game – but now, it’s a nice moment.

“[This club] means the world [to me]. I can talk for days, and when I try and speak in front of the fans or the players, it’s tough, because they mean the world to me.

“Words can’t really describe how I feel about this club.”